iSignthis to process identity verification for Finnish cryptocurrency broker service

As part of the agreement, iSignthis’s Paydentity will be utilised by Prasos for the digital identity verification of their customers, in order to meet upcoming AML compliance requirements. Paydentity enables Prasos to accept, monitor and process payments from all major card schemes and a variety of alternative payment methods. Moreover, the partnership supports Prasos growth plans as they expand their product offerings and allows the cryptocurrency company to meet transaction monitoring requirements.

In 2017, Prasos received more than EUR 140 million in deposits for purchase of cryptocurrency, and the company’s trading volume in the main broker services exceeded EUR 220 million during the same fiscal year. Prasos will very shortly also accept JCB Cards, to complement the Visa and Mastercard facilities available via Paydentity.