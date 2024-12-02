iSignthis to enable SEPA transactions for JCB International

The new deal will combine JCB card services with iSignthis RegTech services to offer card acquiring, settlement and processing services to EU merchants. This will connect merchants from European countries with JCB’s 106 million card members worldwide.

iSignthis provides an end-to-end customer on-boarding service for merchants, with a unified payment and identity service via its Paydentity and ISXPay solutions, offering global reach to any of the world’s 3.5 billion card or account holders.

The Japan-based credit card company is steadily penetrating the SEPA market. In June 2017, JCB has signed a direct License Agreement with CardPay to accept ecommerce card transactions across the SEPA.

Besides the partnership with iSignthis, the company has also inked an agreement with with MoneyNetINT, a global foreign exchange and international payments company, to process JCB transactions for MoneyNetINT e-commerce merchants situated in the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA).

Both iSignthis and JCB with be exhibiting this week at Money20/20 Europe at the Bella Centre Copenhagen, Denmark.