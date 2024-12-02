iSignthis signs agreement with Visa for Australian Principal membership

Through the agreement, the company is allowed to act as a merchant’s card acquiring institution, and process CNP (online/remote) payments, as well as to make settlements on behalf of the merchant from cards issued anywhere globally by other Visa Principal or Associate member institutions. iSignthis generates revenue from its contracted merchants by charging a percentage fee known as the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on the sale amount processed on behalf of the merchant.

Moreover, principal membership of major card schemes is a complex process, with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) regulating card payments and access by institutions to the major card schemes, including Visa. Each card scheme must then be licensed individually; in this case it included Visa’s assessment

criteria requiring iSignthis to demonstrate the following:

fraud and security controls;

corporate and ethics governance;

sound business practices;

(relevant) business strategy;

business continuity;

information consistency and security;

information conciliation;

services availability.

