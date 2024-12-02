iSignthis integrates Visa, Mastercard for European retail trading vendors

As part of the integration, iSignthis will be able to process Visa and Mastercard card transactions for retail trading companies in Europe and pave the way for commercial traction for its suite of regulatory technology (RegTech) products offered to businesses.

The agreement allows iSignthis to acquire all types of online and eCommerce merchants, including quasi-cash and gambling merchants.

In addition, the company plans to add further payment channels including Diners, Discover, China UnionPay and Amex.