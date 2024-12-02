iSignthis integrates CorePlus and CoreConnect with Ibanera

The SEPA and SWIFT interbank network technology (CoreConnect) and CORE Banking (CorePlus) are delivered by Probanx and UAB Baltic Banking Service (BBS), two wholly owned technology subsidiaries of iSignthis.

Ibanera, a Lithuanian licensed electronic money institution, is the first customer to benefit from the integration of Probanx CorePlus and BBS CoreConnect interbank Gateway. Ibanera is licensed from and regulated by the Central Bank of Lithuania. The institution’s main activity is the issuance, distribution and redemption of Electronic Money, whilst offering international corporate clients a range of financial solutions for managing funds and global payments.

Ibanera will be supplied the CorePlus system, including Internet banking module, SMS and email notifications, multi-language pack, IBAN validation and integration to CoreConnect. CoreConnect includes connectivity to the SEPA Core, SEPA Instant, SEPA Business and SWIFT interbank payment networks.

The service is due to go progressively live from early April 2019, and will contribute to revenues in 2019 financial year, with ongoing maintenance, support and operational fees. For more info about iSignthis, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.