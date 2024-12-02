iSignthis acquires the Baltic Banking Service

BBS is located in Lithuania, and has developed specialised banking software that allows rapid connectivity to the SEPA Core and SEPA Instant networks. Moreover, it has developed specialised core banking modules on a basis of document driven solution including client onboarding (KYC, AML), transaction core, product configuration, electronic document management, reporting, etc, which will integrate with Paydentity and incorporate components of iSignthis’ patented intellectual property.

BBS is a registered testing partner with the Central Bank of Lithuania’s (CBL) CENTROLink service, and already provides services to more than 16 CBL licensed financial institutions, including 8 banks/credit unions, and 8 payment service providers.

BBS will extend their network engineering experience as well as core banking “know-how” into other jurisdictions, including Australia’s New Payments Platform and others. iSignthis is a global regtech provider of remote identity verification, payment authentication with deposit taking, transactional banking and payment processing capability. For more info about iSignthis, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.