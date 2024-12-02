iSign International, SoftPoint launch digital wallet qkerPAY

The goal of the two companies is to revolutionise digital payments through their solution. qkerPAY is a secure way for consumers and businesses to make payments, either being online and offline. The new digital wallet eliminates security risks with its ground-breaking patented and patent-pending technology.

iSigns distributed and centralised blockchain system, with its 6-Factor Authentication makes hacking into the qkerPAY wallet impossible. Moreover, qkerPAYs patent-pending Actionable QR and patented payment token facilitates payments, with no vulnerable credit card information ever transmitted. Also, representatives of SoftPoint suggest that qkerPAY will be available online on ecommerce websites and offline at bank ATMs and retailers, including the 1000s of retailers that already use SoftPoint solutions.