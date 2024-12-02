Isbank, PPRO Group introduce new APMs for Turkish merchants

The new payment methods adopted include ELO and Boleto (Brazil), Verkkopanki (Finnish Online Banking), WeChat Pay and SEPA Direct Debit, bringing Isbank’s portfolio to 18 APMs and expanding the geographic coverage.

PPRO Group covers the entire value chain under one contract and one platform, from acquiring through to processing, local collection and reconciliation across 175 countries. This offering enables Isbank’s merchants to integrate APMs into their online payment platforms and in turn, facilitate a global customer base.

