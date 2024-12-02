Isbank opens API portal in Turkey

According to the bank, its APIs provide ready to use functions for external developers and fintechs which enables them to focus on their core business.

Isbank says it is initially offering 14 APIs for developers who need assistance about financial solutions while building their applications. New APIs will be added over time according to fintechs’ and developers’ needs.

These APIs include payment plans, loans and credit scores.

In 2017, it introduced a digital mortgage process where users can follow up credit pre-approval, the actual appraisal and overall credit process 24×7.

In addition, with its tech partner Monitise (now part of Fiserv), it launched a money transfer service via Apple’s iMessage.