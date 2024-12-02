Isbank chooses PPRO as partner to offer online merchants alternative payment methods

Isbank can extend access to real-time online-banking payment methods and e-wallets in more than 25 countries in Europe, Asia and Latin America to their merchants looking to enter ecommerce markets in the world.

Covering the entire value chain from acquiring through to processing, local collection and reconciliation, PPRO offers all acquiring services for a multitude of international alternative payment methods across more than 100 countries.

PPRO processes, collects, reconciles, consolidates and pays out all payments for PSPs’ and acquirers’ merchants.

