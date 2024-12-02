IronFX, IronX welcome PumaPay token to their trading platforms

PMA will also be available on IronX, a regulated cryptocurrency exchange that is a joint venture between IronFX and EmurgoHK. With this decision, IronFX further expands the portfolio of trading assets and funding methods offered to its global client base.

Additionally, PMA will be listed on the IronX Exchange, which is expected to launch by the end of December 2018. IronX will operate as a regulated, service-focused exchange, creating a highly efficient trading ecosystem that facilitates funding via both fiat and crypto. PMA will be traded on IronX next to the ADA coin, the ninth-largest coin in the world by market cap, according to the official press release, the IRX token, IronX’s own token as well as other major Coins such BTC, ETH, XRP, and EOS.

With 10 platforms trading over 200 instruments in forex, spot metals and CFDs on stocks, futures, indices, and commodities, IronFX serves retail and institutional customers from over 180 countries in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.