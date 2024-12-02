IriTech supports iris authentication for crypto platform

Gigzi is developing a blockchain-based cryptocurrency called Gigzi Black. It also offers digital currencies called Gigzi Metal that are tied to the real-world prices of precious metals. The company has been working with IriTech since 2017, and the companies have now revealed that they’re developing an authentication device based on IriTech’s iris recognition technology called, Gigzi Iris.

The solution will feature a “fake iris detection” component, and will comprise “iris scanning video cameras that operate in sunlight, darkness, and through spectacles”, the companies said for Mobile ID World. As such, the technology is likely to build on the iris scanning camera for laptops and PCs that IriTech launched in 2017.

The companies say that Gigzi Iris “will reach users in early 2019,” while Gigzi plans to start selling its cryptocurrency in November 2018.