Irish consumers slow to adopt ecommerce technology, survey finds

The findings imply this is the case for consumers in the UK as well. Alongside growth of online sales is the growing demand, at a global level, for greater ecommerce convenience.

The Nielsen Quest for Convenience report highlights rapidly growing demand for convenience in markets around the world, including Ireland and the UK. It shows that more than one-quarter of global consumers seek out products which make their life easier (27%) and are convenient to use (26%).

Customers in Ireland and the UK failed to show significant interest in using ecommerce technologies and when it came to willingness to log-in to store wi-fi, 29% of Irish shoppers said they would do so to receive more information or offers in-store, in comparison with a global average of 36%.

For the use of QR codes, the survey found similar results, with 25% of Irish shoppers saying they would be willing to scan QR codes to access more detailed product information, compared to a global average of 34%.

The willingness to use online or mobile shopping lists falls to 28% in Ireland, compared to a 36% global average, while the use of social media to help with purchase decisions was by far the least popular for Irish shoppers, at 15%.