IRISPay allows businesses to accept account-to-account (A2A) payments via QR codes, eliminating the need for POS terminals and card networks.











Details on IRIS’s cardless bank payment app launch

IRISPay brings an alternative to Mastercard or Visa for Southeastern Europe, enabling merchants to process payments directly through Open Banking. This reduces transaction costs to a 0.59% fee, thus users can save up to 50% on transaction costs. Moreover, no other hidden fees or monthly subscriptions are applied.

Another feature present for users is the speed at which the funds are credited. For banks that support instant payments, transactions are processed in ten seconds directly into the merchant’s bank account. The payments can be completed via the customer’s banking app with four clicks, according to IRIS.

This, along with decreased intermediaries and compliance with PSD2 regulations, are the benefits users can leverage using IRISPay.

The company aims to offer merchants, retailers, medical and dental clinics, brokers, ecommerce platforms, and professionals access to faster, cost-effective, and simple payment methods.





Open Banking in Europe

Open Banking is nоt а nеw cоncеpt tо the world, but in Еurоpе it has gained momentum with thе rеcеnt PSD2 thаt еntеrеd intо fоrcе in 2019. The directive implies that all European banks must make information accessible to other licenced financial institutions in a standardised and secure way.

Nеаrly 90% оf thе Eurоpеаn banks have made significant steps tоwаrds this nеw оpеn wаy оf functioning. With the major anchors being the UK, Nordics, and Germany, Central and Eastern еurоpеаn markets аrе currently catching up, оpеning up opportunities fоr local players tо introduce new financial solutions tо thеir rеspеctivе markets.