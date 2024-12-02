Irelands Adapt Centre launches EUR 5 mln research programme

Called Fintech Fusion, this is an academic and industry research partnership launched in Dublin, aimed to encourage breakthroughs in payment, regulation and insurance technologies by enabling data-driven research.

The Adapt Centre will need to adapt to a lot of tech as it will be dealing with artificial intelligence (AI), mobile applications, cloud computing, big data analytics, and distributed ledger technology (DLT).

It says blockchain-based frameworks can reduce human intervention and fraud, but the role of regulatory compliance will require “state-of-the-art tools for risk prediction and mitigating costly threats”.

In addition, these new technologies are “putting pressure on the business models of traditional financial services and how banks and companies react to this disruption will define their future success”.

Fintech Fusion’s academic researchers will work together with more than a dozen companies including Deutsche Börse, Fidelity Investments, Microsoft, Gecko Governance, Fineos and Zurich.