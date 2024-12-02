Ireland: online consumers spend 30% more on their Visa cards

The growth is nearly twice faster than across Europe, where Visa saw an increase of 17% to EUR 280 billion in 2014, e-commercefacts.com reports.

Irish online consumers spend EUR 3,867,044 every minute on an average day in online payments, 20% of total Visa payments. The company saw an increase in the use of its Visa Personal Payments (VPP) in 2014.

VPP allows consumers to send and receive money by using the recipient’s mobile number. The preferred service task are splitting restaurant bills with friends or sending money to relatives in another part of the country, with average transaction value of EUR 72.28, 1.3 times higher than average overall Visa transactions in Ireland.

