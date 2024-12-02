Ireland becomes more ecommerce oriented with 45 percent growth

The Online Economy 2018 report also states that 2017 is the third consecutive year of revenue growth in Ireland. Increased employment, improved broadband and browsing experiences are considered the main enablers of this growth.

In 2017, traffic to Irish ecommerce websites increased 14% year-on-year, while the number of transactions increased by 32% during the same period.

The study also shows that mobile is gaining more and more market share of Irish web traffic, with 51% coming from this device in 2016. Desktops and laptops generate the most revenue (58%). However, mobile is closing in and accounted for 30% of the overall share.The remaining 12% is generated by tablet users.

In 2017, international transactions accounted for 24% of all revenue generated by Irish retailers, which is a 1% drop from 2016.

According to the report, the UKs successful digital economy should be a benchmark for the Irish economy. The UK digital economy contributes an estimated 12.4% towards GDP, over double that of Ireland’s online economy.