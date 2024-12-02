Ireland: 51% increase in online purchases – report

Moreover, the report informs that website traffic among the surveyed sites picked up by 30% on average, with revenue per visit up by 17%.

In Q3 2014, retail websites registered 34% growth in traffic numbers and a 57% increase in online revenue when compared to the same period of 2013. Travel websites witnessed online sales growth by 42%.

On the other hand, 4 out of 5 companies surveyed saw revenues grow and companies whose sales diminished were 25%.

The report highlights that the revenue growth seen in the online economy is around 25 times faster than the general economy, which the Central Bank predicts will expand by around 2.5% in 2014.

The survey covered websites with revenues beyond EUR 80 million, around 2% of the estimated EUR 4 billion Irish ecommerce market. Participants included Harvey Norman, Lifestyle Sports, The Guinness Storehouse and the Cliffs of Moher.

