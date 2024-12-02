IRDAI forms panels to promote ecommerce in insurance

The Authority wants to facilitate the promotion of ecommerce in insurance space which will lower the cost of transacting insurance business and bring extended reach, an offical said, cited by thehindubussinessline.com reports.

The panels have been formed with captains of industry as members including Sandeep Bakshi, CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Tapen Singhel, CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company. They will identify opportunities of ecommerce in insurance sector, recommend technological solutions for ecommerce, suggest regulatory and other facilitation measures for the growth of -commerce and synergise with Digital India initiatives of the Government of India.

Ecommerce has changed the way business is conducted across the world. The ease and convenience to buying a product online has revolutionised the manner in which products are sold across the world. In the Indian market a broad range of products are being sold and delivered using the electronic platform to millions of customer.