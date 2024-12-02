IRCTC to launch iPay e-wallet

After testing is completed, the gateway will see a phased roll-out and will initially be a payment gateway.

Currently, existing e-wallets like Paytm, Mobikwik and Razorpay pay a one-time licensing fee to gain access to the IRCTC payment gateways. These e-wallets also pay a commission to IRCTC on every transaction their customers complete on IRCTC.

The company is also planning to offer payment gateway solutions to other Indian states and central departments. Earlier in March 2018, IRCTC partnered with RazorPay to help customers make online payments on the IRCTC website and mobile app through UPI.