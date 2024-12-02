IRCTC releases online train ticket booking, payment on delivery

The initiative has been taken to target those customers of IRCTC who are reluctant to use their bank credit cards for train ticket booking or those who do not have internet-enabled bank account or cards, indiatvnews.com reports.

Travelers can book a ticket with five days maximum before the commencement of their journey. Cash-on-delivery is only provided by BookMyTrain.com app and the website of a company Anduril technologies.

Initially, the scheme has only been launched on the pilot basis. The services of the same will be provided in more than 200 cities as of now.