Iran: Digikala sets loose drone deliveries programme

Digikala’s design contest has 2 main sections: Design evaluation and main tournament. Mechanics, Electronics, Image Processing, the looks and the price are the judging criteria in the design evaluation. The criteria to the tournament are based on pickup and delivery methods, imaging system, battery life and the power source.

Navigation skills and creativity are also two of the main technical challenges presented in the contest. The first teams in the design section, the tournament and technical challenges section will take home IRR 100 million (USD 3300) , IRR 200 million (USD 6600) and IRR 50 million (USD 1650), respectively. The team with the most collected points will also receive a total prize of IRR 500 million (USD 14,000).

Since there are many technological and regulatory obstacles facing drone delivery services, the commercial use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) for delivery purposes is still in its beta phase. A couple of companies around the world have had initial attempts to make use of this technology.

In 2013 Amazon revealed Prime Air, a drone-based delivery service to safely get packages to customers in 30 minutes or less from the time of ordering from the website. Amazon is still testing different designs and delivery mechanisms to find the best working types of drones for different environments.