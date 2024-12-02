Iran: Central Bank of Iran Governor to accept crypto mining

CBI governor claimed that the Iranian government approved some parts of an executive law that would authorise mining of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) in Iran. The planned law will require crypto mining in Iran to abide with the price of electricity for export, rather than allowing miners to use the subsidised internal energy grid.

Moreover, crypto miners in Iran should contribute to the country’s economy, rather than letting mined Bitcoin escape abroad. CBI will not authorise any currency whose values are ‘decided’ by the price of the national currency or gold.