Ipsidy, Xpressa Payment Solutions partner for biometric identification programme

As such, Xpressa Payment Solutions has implemented Ipsidy’s Verified program for its call center operations. This will allow quick identification of customers, and authorisation of account profiles and bank account changes.

Ipsidy is a provider of biometric identification, identity management, and electronic transaction processing services, and its Verified portal enables a company to authenticate the identity of a customer from the convenience of a smart phone. Xpressa employees login to the Verified portal to trigger an authentication request to a customer’s registered mobile phone. Moreover, the customer captures his selfie in Ipsidy’s mobile application in order to authenticate his identity and approve business transactions. Once Ipsidy’s platform converts the selfie into a biometric facial template, this is matched against a reference template.

With Verified, Xpressa agents are checking customers’ identities in just 20 to 30 seconds, whereas it previously took 60 to 90 seconds.