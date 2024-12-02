Ipsidy, Safetrade Africa to launch biometric identity authentication solutions

These solutions will be offered to South Africa, African countries south of the Equator, as well as the Indian Ocean islands of Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles. Ipsidys identity transaction platform leverages the convenience of lower-cost mobile applications to help customers authenticate the identity of the person on the other side of everyday transactions.

Ipsidys mobile biometric identity solutions comprised in the joint offering will be Verified and Access. A business agent using Verified can simply login to the Ipsidy portal to trigger an authentication request to a users registered mobile phone. Ipsidys mobile identity application lets users authorise transactions before they have been approved. Users capture their sel?e in their Ipsidy mobile application to authenticate their identity and approve everyday transactions. Ipsidys platform converts the sel?e into a biometric facial template that is matched against a previously enrolled reference template.

Access helps protect any perimeter by monitoring the enrolled identities of people moving in, out, and around any defined area. Enrolled participants use Ipsidys mobile-identity application to provide secure biometric identification at their arrival and exit. Ipsidys tablet-based Concierge application and low-cost Bluetooth beacons are used by the sites attendant to provide real-time monitoring of participants entry and exit transactions.