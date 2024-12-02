Ipsidy reveals the launch of Proof by Ipsidy

The provider of secure, biometric identification, identity management, and electronic transaction processing services, Ipsidy, offers its solution to provide remote mobile biometric identity verification and transaction authentication for all types of high-integrity business interactions with KYC requirements. Traditionally, transactions, such as financial transactions, application, enrollment and account opening processes, new customer, remote employee and student onboarding, sale of age-restricted product, building access verification, and more, require an official ID check and are in-person events.

Proof by Ipsidy allows clients to initiate a simple, two-step identity check from anywhere in the world that’s completed in minutes by using Ipsidy’s convenient mobile app. As such, by using the camera on any Apple or Android smart phone, Proof scans a government ID to extract critical information, and using NFC capability reads and validates meaningful data that’s stored inherently in government-issued ePassports and eIDs to provide an official identity check. Once an ID is scanned and validated, Proof captures a live selfie that is matched against the facial image stored within ePassport or eID chips or printed on other types of government issued IDs.

Once all factors are confirmed, a positive proof result is provided to the requesting party. Requesting parties can receive all data extracted from the credential, facial images (live and stored), an image of the ID (if used), a biometric match score, and a record of active end-user consent to the entire process.