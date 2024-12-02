Ipsidy offers biometric identity options with its Identity Portal

The new solution is a secure web-based service offering flexible configuration options. These enable users to set up custom transactions, customer groups, preferred authentication types etc; thus eliminating the need for complicated implementation.

The portal offers full-featured versions of Proof and Verified. Proof is a mobile identity proofing service, including facial biometric matching against government-issued credentials. Verified allows businesses to obtain biometric authentication from customers and employees for all types of financial or business transactions via a selfie. Other features in the portal include facial biometrics-based protection from fraudulent phone scams, identity verification of in-home service, and access control and authentication for a variety of internal business processes.