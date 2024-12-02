Ipsidy launches biometric time and attendance tracking app

Through the time and attendance mobile app, employers are enabled to manage attendance across multiple worksites and geographic locations. It records the time, date, and geolocation on each employee record. As such, employees confirm when they’re on or off the clock, by simply entering their employee ID and taking a quick selfie to confirm their identity. Moreover, Ipsidy matches the employee’s real-time selfie against their stored biometric template. This is done in order to confirm the right employee is on the job. Time also leverages Ipsidy’s Concierge app for employee enrollment and management and real-time attendance monitoring.

Also, a GPS solutions provider for the trucking industry and a member of the Ipsidy Partner Network called Mobile Solutions Peru will resell Time by Ipsidy in the Peruvian and Chilean markets. Peru-based security services provider Boxer Security is the first company to deploy the Time app, although currently it uses Access by Ipsidy to verify employee location and attendance.