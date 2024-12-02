Ipsidy launches biometric authentication app

Consumers can use the new Ipsidy App to approve transactions with a selfie, which the company’s Identity Transaction Platform converts it into a biometric facial template for matching against the enrolled reference template. Ipsidy is also providing a full range of developer tools, including RESTful APIs and SDKs, to support authentication for online account access, payments, call center interactions, and physical access.

In addition to launching this mobile app, Ipsidy’s recent highlights include the launch of its Access and Verify products for physical access and enterprise portal applications, respectively. The company also reached deals to launch a rewards program in Columbia in partnership with marketing company Ruta Amiga, and to provide mobile authentication technology to banks in Latin America through DataPro, as well as provide de-duplication for voter rolls in Zimbabwe.