Ipsidy announces plans to launch Proof in Peru

Ipsidy operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform offering a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical. On the other hand, RENIEC manages all national identities and issues electronic national ID cards. Proof by Ipsidy is a mobile identity verification solution using government-issued credentials as the trusted source, combined with real-time biometric certainty and the convenience of mobile technology. Proof provides remote mobile identity proofing and transaction authentication for high-integrity business interactions like major financial transactions, application and enrollment processes, new customer, employee, and student onboarding, sale of age-restricted product, building access verification, and more. Proof by Ipsidy can also ensure that the rightful owner of the ID card is present at the time of a transaction.

Once connected to the Ipsidy platform, RENIEC will be able to validate the authenticity of Peruvian national ID cards, whose information is remotely collected using Ipsidys Proof service by means of the Ipsidy App on a smartphone. As part of the collaboration, Ipsidy will be able to connect its IdaaS platform to RENIEC in Peru, in order to submit facial biometric and national ID card data for validation against RENIECs own national identity records. For KYC processes, new customer apps, and account opening and employee onboarding, Proof provides a trusted solution for financial institutions, telcos, money transmitters, and other businesses to replace existing manual processes and hardware.