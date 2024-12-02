iProov launches Palm Verifier, a new cross-platform biometric product

This solution can either be used as a standalone mode of authentication, or as an additional authentication factor, with strong assurance of genuine presence. As such, the launch provides a new choice for consumers, employees, and enterprises, as they are now allowed to select the device-independent biometric they prefer. This means that users can authenticate themselves using Palm Verifier when conducting high value transactions, attempting to access personal information like medical records, using remote ATMs, or gaining physical access to unsupervised remote sites.

What users need to do is simply hover their palm above their device, while Palm Verifier will authenticate them in under 5 seconds. Unlike faces, palm prints are not shared on social media or stored in government records, which implies that they do not provide traceable clues back to the identity of the user.