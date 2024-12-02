IPification provides secure authentication for U-Pay's digital wallet

U-Pay is hoping that the partnership with IPification will decrease abandonment rates during onboarding and deliver a better user experience for those who do stick with the platform. The IPification platform cross-references IP addresses with SIM and phone data to make sure that the person signing up for a service is in fact the true owner of that device. The user, meanwhile, only has to make one click to verify their identity.

U-Pay can be used during in-person and online transactions, or to pay bills and transfer money to other individuals. It is also the first mobile payments service to adopt IPification’s anti-fraud technology in Cambodia. The mobile payments provider’s company officials stated that they are committed to provide a modern payment system to enable their users to keep up with the developments in Cambodia.