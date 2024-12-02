How to use Apple Pay’s new payment option

To begin, the user needs to add their Flex card to Apple Wallet. At checkout, they should tap the Apple Pay button and select their Flex card to view payment options. If Flex isn’t set as the default card, they can access it through ‘Other Cards & Pay Later Options’. From there, they can either choose ‘Pay in Full’ to complete the purchase with the default Flex settings or ‘Pay Later’ to explore available monthly payment plans. Once a selection is made, the purchase is finalised securely using Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode.





For Pay in Full in Apple Pay, the app will use the default payment

The default payment could be to ‘Pay in Full’ on the next payment date or the user can choose each time. If the user has set his default payment to minimum monthly he won’t be able to use this new feature just yet. Apple Pay will let users know when it’s available.











Enhanced security and continued flexibility with Apple Pay

Apple Pay leverages the security and privacy features of Apple devices, such as Face ID and Touch ID, ensuring that only the user can make purchases with their Flex card. Users continue to enjoy the benefits of their Flex card when using Apple Pay, including no foreign transaction fees (with Mastercard’s exchange rate), interest-free offers, and Section 75 Protection on eligible purchases, which provides potential refunds if issues appear.





The latest iOS version is required for this new feature

For this feature, iOS 18, iPadOS 18 or later is required on Apple’s devices. People can update their iPhone or iPad to the latest operating system by going to ‘Settings’ on their device.

To apply for Monzo Flex without impacting credit score, one must have a Monzo current account, be a UK resident aged 18 or older, and meet eligibility criteria, with missed payments potentially affecting their credit score.