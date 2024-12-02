IPC reports overall growth for global postal industry

Additionally, the global industry had achieved year-on-year revenue growth of 2.9%, according to a reports issued by International Post Corporation (IPC), postandparcel.info reports.

The growth is, however, lower as compared to the 3.7% rise in 2013, and the 3.9% in 2012. Nevertheless, IPC was keen to accentuate the positive. Ecommerce and data driven marketing present untapped growth opportunities for the postal sector.

IPC added that its 2014 findings highlighted some important regional differences remain between Europe, Asia Pacific and North America. In Europe, there was growth of 1.4%, while in Asia Pacific and North America it was a growth of 3.9% and 3.2% respectively.