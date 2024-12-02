IPC Media, Boku partner on Text-to-Pay solution

The partnership is set to enable new subscribers to sign up for print magazine subscriptions, without the need for a credit or debit card, by texting a keyword to a short number.

After confirmation via text the subscriber is set to complete the registration process via a mobile website. The charge for the magazine subscription appears on the subscriber’s carrier bill, or is deducted from their prepaid balance using Boku’s e-money product.

Many of IPC’s magazines are set to be available via text-to-pay including woman&home, Marie Claire, InStyle and Ideal Home.

Boku specializes in direct carrier billing-based mobile payments, a form of mobile payment where charges placed online are billed to the users’ wireless phone bill. The technology works for both for pre and post-paid billing plans.

In recent news, Boku has developed technology and mobile network operator (MNO) relationships that make enhanced mobile payments technology available in India, one of the four BRIC nations.