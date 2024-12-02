iPayment to rebrand as Paysafe

As part of the rebranding, Paysafe will replace the iPayment brand with its recently relaunched brand identity. The Paysafe brand strategy, revealed in May 2018, emphasises the global payment provider’s commitment to delivering a payments platform to which merchants, partners, developers, and consumers can be connected.

Paysafe payments platform gives access to a portfolio of payments features from processing to cash solutions or point of sale technology. The strategy behind the iPayment rebranding decision is to be shared in person with approximately 200 of iPayment’s ISO and agent partners at their annual Partner Conference.

The Paysafe brand will replace the parent brand, iPayment, as well as its iPayment Capital brand with immediate effect, according to the press release. For more information about Paysafe, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.