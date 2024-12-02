iPayment to launch payment gateway

Expinet offers a streamlined and simplified API while the single-stack technology features a REST API for integration regardless of the programming language. The gateway also leverages tokenization and encryption, and advanced fraud management tools, including built-in DDoS protection.

Furthermore, customers can access and accept any payment type from traditional magnetic stripe cards to EMV to contactless (Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Android Pay, and so on).

The new technology platform aims at encouraging new partnership opportunities in the integrated space, specifically in the areas of hospitality, healthcare, retail and education.