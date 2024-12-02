iPayment partners with Aliant to enable cryptocurrency acceptance

With this new partnership, iPayment can facilitate crypto currency acceptance for merchants and their channel partners. Aliant Payment’s Crypto Processing Gateway gives merchants the opportunity to accept cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin, in both digital and card-present environments.

Through this partnership, iPayment can now provide Aliant’s Crypto Processing Gateway to partners and merchants looking to accept these forms of digital payments.

iPayment is a payment processing solutions provider in the US, serving more than 137,000 SMB customers. Aliant enables brick-and-mortar, ecommerce and mobile vendors worldwide to accept various payment forms, and it provides a line of credit card machines, ATMs and payment technology.