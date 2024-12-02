iPayment partners VeriFone for mPOS solution

iPayment POS is designed for the more than 150,000 small business merchants iPayment currently serves directly, through independent sales organizations (ISOs) and other multiple direct distribution channels throughout the US.

iPayment POS is a iOS app-based solution made up as a combination of VeriFone’s GlobalBay Merchant technology and other iPayment proprietary solutions. The bundle includes the iPayment POS software, an iPad, cash drawer, bar code scanner, stand and printer, as well as a VeriFone PAYware Mobile e100 secure audio reader or the VX 805 PIN Pad.

The solution includes functionalities such as inventory management, service and appointment scheduling, business analytics, customer management, built-in loyalty, and marketing campaigns. The pad is also able to support NFC, EMV, PIN/Debit, and mag-stripe.

iPayments payment processing services enable merchants to accept credit cards from VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover and Diners Club, as well as other forms of payment, including debit cards, cheques, gift cards and loyalty programs. iPayment provides payment processing services to nearly 150,000 merchants throughout the US.

In recent news, VeriFone Systems and First Data, a global provider of payment technology and services solutions, have joined forces to launch the VeriFone edition of the First Data TransArmor solution for US multi-lane and petroleum merchants.