iPay88 collaborates with PayPal to expand merchant cross-border sales

The collaboration will allow about 10.000 eMerchants, which includes SMEs and large conglomerates in Malaysia, to expand their presence to more than 200 markets worldwide, thestar.com.my reports.

Merchants who access a PayPal account can now do so via iPay88 and an approval will be sent to the merchant within three working days. iPay88’s online merchants will also be able to take advantage of PayPal’s multi-currency checkout and receive payments from ten other currencies on top of the Malaysian ringgit.