iovation rolls out new functionalities for its fraud prevention solution

The functionalities will allow security professionals to manage fraud prevention rules in order to provide a more streamlined and manageable process to fighting fraud, according to the official press release. Moreover, FraudForce enables iovation’s customers to protect additional application points, while managing large, complex sets of policy rules.

They can now respond to new threat vectors by making one change across multiple rule sets. Additionally, these new capabilities ensure that organizations can comply with new security requirements such as those from the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

iovations solutions portfolio tackles the heightened threat environment from multiple directions, including through device-based risk detection and consumer authentication services. Highly intelligent business rules, combined with proprietary machine learning algorithms, flag anomalies around hundreds of attributes and obscure risk factors. For more information about iovation, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.