iovation launches new product features

The updates include features such as email and phone number verification, botnet detection, streamlined de-registration of a device used for authentication, and more customization and context insight for authentication requests. The identification and removal of threats, advances iovation’s capabilities to use a consumer’s laptop or mobile device as their online passport.

For email, iovation is looking at indicators such as when an email address was created and if it is using special characters with multiple similar emails to trick application forms. The phone number risk score takes into account several indicators including previous fraudulent activity associated with a phone number, and other attributes such as carrier, SMS capability, phone type and odd traffic problems.

The botnet risk score considers several key factors including the severity of previous botnet attacks, the historical presence of phishing or malware, and how long it’s been since any previous botnet activity has been seen on an IP address.

iovation, a TransUnion company, provides online businesses and their global end users with device-based authentication and mobile security solutions for fraud and risk prevention. For more information about iovation, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.