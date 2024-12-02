iovation brings fraud prevention capabilities to Playtech

The gambling technology group installed Iovation’s FraudForce software across its Playtech Open Platform (POP) which is the technology group’s lead system for network partner gaming and play management services. Thus, Playtech partners will be able to leverage iovation’s international network of four thousand fraud analysts who see up to 30 million transactions a day and stop 300,000 attempts at fraud every day, according to the official press release.

FraudForce focuses on the device patterns and recognition, not the user, to detect fraudulent activity and identify hidden links between devices and suspicious accounts or identify manipulation. Utilising optimised real-time data dynamics, the fraud prevention solution has built a data recognition centre capable of matching over five billion devices. The software uses the historical behaviour of a device, even across subscribers and industries, to detect any association with previous fraudulent activity and accounts or policy violations.

