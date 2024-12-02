IOU Financial, Paysafe join forces to help SMEs grow in North America

The partnership, which covers the US and Canada, will combine both companies’ market expertise and services to provide small businesses with capital management solutions through their respective lending and processing platforms.

Paysafe offers a suite of integrated payment solutions to business software providers with the Group’s payment processing business managing more than USD 20 billion worth of payments annually.

IOU Financial provides merchants with the access to the capital they need to grow through its small business loans. Its client base includes medical and dental practices, grocery and retail stores, personal fitness and spas, restaurant and hotel franchises and ecommerce companies.