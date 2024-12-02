IOTA to power biometric authentication system by IAMPASS

IAMPASS is a startup aimed to solve user identity and privacy problems using Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT). The company has chosen IOTA’s Tangle Technology to work on its Proof Of Concept for “a new biometric authentication system that uses a person’s palm vein pattern as means of identification.”

Their technology will be used to scan the structure of a person’s hand to create a unique identity, based on which further identification and authentication can be enabled. Some of the use cases for this solution would be implemented in airports, data centers, stadiums to ensure high security of the data.

IOTA had received a green light from the EU for a smart city consortium which was a big step in the realizing IOTA’s Vision. Digital Identity is one of the most important parts of this ecosystem, if IOTA is able to solve this problem with a secure and seamless solution it will be a big step forward for the technology.