IoT to reach USD 8 trillion by 2025, boosts logistics companies

Moreover, IoT could potentially boost trade through “global connectedness” and shape warehousing operations, freight transportation and other parts of the supply chain, according to the “Internet of Things in Logistics” report issued by Cisco multinational corporation and DHL logistics company.

With an estimated 50 billion internet-connected devices by 2020, the report also expects operational efficiencies in inventory and asset management and “last-mile delivery” options for the logistics industry. DHL said the joint IoT innovation project with Cisco seeks to apply the latter’s Connected Mobile Experiences tool to collect and analyse Wi-Fi location data and guide business decisions for warehouse operations.