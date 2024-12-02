IoT sensors and devices to exceed mobile phones as most connected devices in 2018

According to the 2016 Ericcson Mobility Report, IoT sensors and devices number will grow at a 23% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2015 to 2021. Ericcson predicts there will be a total of approximately 28B connected devices worldwide by 2021, with nearly 16B related to IoT.

At the end of 2015, 400 million IoT devices with cellular subscriptions were active, and Cellular IoT is expected to have the highest growth among the different categories of connected devices, reaching 1.5B connections in 2021.

Ericcson cites the growth factors of 3GPP standardization of cellular IoT technologies and cellular connections benefitting from enhancements in provisioning, device management, service enablement and security.

By 2021 there will be 9B mobile subscriptions, 7.7B mobile broadband subscriptions, and 6.3B smartphone subscriptions.

Worldwide smartphone subscriptions will grow at a 10.6% CAGR from 2015 to 2012 with Asia/Pacific (APAC) gaining 1.7B new subscribers alone.