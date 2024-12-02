IoT company Xage Security partners with GlobalSign for enrollment capabilities

Through the partnership, Xage will leverage GlobalSign’s IoT Identity Platform for certificate enrollment, in order to bring additional enrollment capabilities to its distributed security fabric technology. Moreover, GlobalSign’s Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)-based solutions will support Xage’s device discovery process, device authentication, and authorisation for the company’s zero-touch, in-field device-to-application enrollment.

GMO GlobalSig is a global Certificate Authority (CA) and provider of identity and security solutions for IoT. Via its solutions, businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators are allowed to conduct secure online communications, manage verified digital identities, and automate authentication and encryption. Xage Security develops security products and industrial automation solutions for global companies. Its blockchain-based Security Fabric is an universal security solution for modern industrial operations, creating a foundation for every interaction, whether human-to-machine, machine-to-machine, or edge-to-cloud.