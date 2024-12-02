Virtual cards are offered as an option by certain banks that allow an enhanced, safer, and more secure online shopping experience by hiding the holder’s actual card and account information. Banks and financial institutions can also easily cancel cards under fraud suspicions, while virtual cards represent a straightforward mechanism to provide one-time use cards or disposable cards.

The latest iOS update might allow all Apple users to use virtual cards as a payment method through the company’s Internet browser, Safari AutoFill. The feature is technically still in beta and, without an official launching date of iOS 16, it is unclear whether or not Apple will allow the use of disposable cards yet.

At the same time, Google’s virtual card ability within Chrome will go live in the summer of 2022, with support for major card schemes like Visa, AmEx, and Capital One, while Mastercard will be added later in the year.