Ion Bank opts for Jack Henrys lending solution

Through this partnership, the bank says it seeks to increase transparency in its relationships with borrowers, and will automate workflows to manage lending more efficiently. The incorporated solutions cover digital loan origination, a decisioning engine, approval cycles, and portfolio management workflows.

The Commercial Lending Centre Suite is manufactured by Jack Henry’s ProfitStars division. The platform is meant to arm Ion Bank employees with a more comprehensive view of both the entire portfolio and individual borrower relationships. The bank also selected to implement functionality within the Commercial Lending DecisionCenter to provide the same response convenience of online lenders.

ProfitStars industry-leading solutions and services include JHA payment solutions, information security & risk management, online & mobile, lending, financial performance, and imaging/data management.